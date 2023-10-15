Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Cops rescue runaway woman during 'operation all out' in Thane

During the special operation, a police team found the woman sitting alone near Thane railway station around 3 am, senior inspector Vijay Deshmukh said.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:19 IST

Thane: The police rescued a 19-year-old runaway woman during an “operation all out” conducted in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

During the special operation, a police team found the woman sitting alone near Thane railway station around 3 am, senior inspector Vijay Deshmukh said.

The woman, a resident of Bhiwandi town, had run away from home after a quarrel with her parents, he said.

The woman’s parents had already lodged a missing person’s complaint with the local police after she failed to return home from college, the official said, adding that the woman reunited with her family.

(Published 15 October 2023, 09:19 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraThane

