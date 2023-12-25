Cops rescue siblings kidnapped from Vasai

Palghar: Police traced and rescued a brother-sister duo kidnapped for ransom from Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra within two hours of receiving the complaint, an officer said on Monday.

Two men involved in the crime were arrested within five hours of registering the FIR on the intervening night of December 23 and 24, the officer told reporters.

"A 17-year-old girl and her eight-year-old brother were kidnapped from Naigaon in Vasai on December 23 evening. The kidnappers called up their father and demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom. They threatened to kill the children using a bomb if their demand is not met," said DCP, Zone II, Poornima Chowgule-Shinge.