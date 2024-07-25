Home
Cops seize 900 kg beef from vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; one booked

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 12:18 IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was booked after 900 kilograms of beef was seized from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The beef, worth Rs 8.8 lakh, was seized after a vehicle was stopped on Vaijapur-Shivur road on Wednesday at a check post, he said.

"The vehicle's driver Ansar Shaikh (23) was booked under section 325 and sub section 5(b)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act," the Shivur police station official said.

