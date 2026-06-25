Cotton farmers in Maharashtra's Vidarbha upbeat as monsoon rains spur sowing hopes

Key points

• Delayed monsoon relief Farmers in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, rejoiced after two days of rainfall ended a dry June spell, reviving hopes for cotton sowing amid El Niño concerns.

• Cotton sowing timeline Kharif rain-fed cotton is typically sown in June-July, with harvest expected in five to six months, yielding around 10 quintals per acre.

• Economic impact Farmers anticipate earnings of Rs 8,000 per quintal at harvest, depending on market prices, offering financial relief after prolonged drought.