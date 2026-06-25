Cotton farmers in Maharashtra's Vidarbha upbeat as monsoon rains spur sowing hopes

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Vidarbha cotton farmers celebrate delayed monsoon rains reviving sowing hopes after El Niño-induced drought.
Key points
• Delayed monsoon relief
Farmers in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, rejoiced after two days of rainfall ended a dry June spell, reviving hopes for cotton sowing amid El Niño concerns.
• Cotton sowing timeline
Kharif rain-fed cotton is typically sown in June-July, with harvest expected in five to six months, yielding around 10 quintals per acre.
• Economic impact
Farmers anticipate earnings of Rs 8,000 per quintal at harvest, depending on market prices, offering financial relief after prolonged drought.
• Irrigation crisis
The Khadakpurna river, a major irrigation source in Vidarbha and Marathwada, has dried up, highlighting the severity of the rainfall deficit.
Key statistics
750 mm to 900 mm
Annual average rainfall in Buldhana district
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
The parched Khadakpurna river near Sindkhed Raja in Maharashtra.
Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose
Published 25 June 2026, 09:00 IST