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Counter the narrative, propaganda of opposition: Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MPs deliberated on how the party should effectively present its position during the discussions on the Budget 2026-27.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsEknath ShindeShiv Sena

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