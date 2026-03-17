<p>Mumbai: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led INDIA opposition bloc launched a broadside against prime minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde asked the Shiv Sena MPs to counter the opposition parties' narrative in Parliament. </p><p>“The opposition is attempting to create a misleading narrative against the Central government on various issues. As an important constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena"> Shiv Sena </a>will play a constructive as well as assertive role in Parliament and effectively counter the opposition’s misleading propaganda,” Shinde told the party MPs in New Delhi. </p><p>Shinde presided over a meeting of the Shiv Sena MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday evening at the residence of his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader.</p><p>The meeting was held in the backdrop of the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament. </p>.'BJP is like amoeba, grows however and wherever it wants': Uddhav Thackeray.<p>During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various aspects of the Budget session of Parliament and the role of the party during the proceedings.</p><p>Shiv Sena MPs deliberated on how the party should effectively present its position during the discussions on the Budget 2026-27.</p><p>In particular, the members discussed the potential challenges that the country may face due to the prevailing international situation and war-like conditions. </p><p>The discussions covered possible economic impacts, disruptions in supply chains, and the measures being undertaken by the Central government to address these challenges.</p><p>“In the current circumstances, while supporting the policies of the Central government, Shiv Sena will continue to place the interests of the people at the forefront,” the party said.</p>