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Counting of votes underway for Baramati, Rahuri bypolls in Maharashtra

The Baramati seat in Pune district fell vacant following the death of then Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPunesunetra pawar

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