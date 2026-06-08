Country could have benefited from Bhujbal's leadership had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha: Supriya Sule

<p>NCP (SP) working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supriya-sule">Supriya Sule </a>on Monday said that Chhagan Bhujbal’s leadership would have benefited the country had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha. </p><p>She said that the minister's leadership should not be confined to <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, and that the country could have benefited from his parliamentary skills if he had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>Talking to the reporters, Sule said there is nothing wrong if he wished to move to national politics. </p><p>"Bhujbal saheb’s leadership should not remain confined to Maharashtra alone. The country should benefit from his leadership," she said.</p>.'I am kabaddi player, not chess player': Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal after Rajya Sabha setback.<p>"His way of speaking in Parliament, his speeches and his ideas would have been impressive. Had he been regularly active in Delhi, a major national leadership could have emerged," Sule added.</p><p>Bhujbal, one of Maharashtra’s senior-most OBC leaders, has been at the centre of speculation over his future role and possible elevation to national politics.</p><p>He was believed to be the frontrunner for the June 18 Rajya Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, for which the NCP has fielded Rajendra Jain.</p><p>Sources said his demand that his nephew Sameer Bhujbal replace him in the state cabinet before he filed his nomination papers was not accepted. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>