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Homeindiamaharashtra

Country could have benefited from Bhujbal's leadership had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha: Supriya Sule

'Bhujbal saheb’s leadership should not remain confined to Maharashtra alone. The country should benefit from his leadership,' Sule said.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraRajya SabhaSupriya Sule

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