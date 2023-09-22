Home
Couple booked for cheating man of Rs 24 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The duo, who dealt in used cars, allegedly took Rs 24 lakh from the victim as an investment to purchase a car, which they later sold without his knowledge.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 10:28 IST

An offence has been registered against a couple owning a used car dealership for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 24 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sajid Sheikh and his wife Shaheen, assistant inspector Nath Lokhande of the CBD-Belapur police station said.

The duo, who dealt in used cars, allegedly took Rs 24 lakh from the victim as an investment to purchase a car, which they later sold without his knowledge. The couple allegedly failed to return the money to the complainant and also did not share any proceeds from the business, the official said.

The couple allegedly cheated the complainant between April and October 2021, he said.

(Published 22 September 2023, 10:28 IST)
