Couple held for killing, decapitating woman, dumping body in Pune river

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma said, "The Pune city police recovered a woman's torso from the banks of the Mutha River. There were no clothes on the body, and the accused had dismembered it to destroy evidence before throwing it in the river." Investigations revealed that the victim, Sakina, had a dispute with her brother over the ownership of a room in a slum in the Shivaji Nagar area, he said.