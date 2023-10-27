Court refuses to drop PMLA proceedings against Chhagan Bhujbal's son, nephew

Chhagan Bhujbal, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, is also an accused in the case, but he has not been named in the plea as his discharge application in one of the ACB cases is still pending. Chhagan Bhujbal is a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which joined the state government in July this year.