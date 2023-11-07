CPI(M) wins 100 gram panchayat seats in Palghar

At a time when the Left parties' base seems to be eroding, the Red Flag continues to fly high in the Palghar district near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has won 100 Gram Panchayat seats in 13 villages in Talasari and Dahanu tehsils in the Palghar district.

The twin tehsils of Dahanu and Talasari are located near the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary.

It should be noted that in the October 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, the CPI(M) won the Dahanu (ST) MLA seat when the party candidate Vinod Nikole defeated the sitting BJP candidate Pascal Dhanare.

All India Kisan Morcha (AKIS) President Dr Ashok Dhawale confirmed the CPI(M) winning 100 GP seats in Palghar.

“Eight Sarpanchs of CPI(M) were elected in the two tehsils,” Dr Dhawale, who is the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member, said.

The villages and Sarpanchs elected are Kavada (Darshana Bodhale), Karajgaon (Sangeeta Dhodade), Udhva (Nirmal Farle), Kurze (Vijay Bhoye), Uplat (Pravin Bamaniya) in Talasari tehsil and Sogve (Lahani Dauda), Modgaon (Ranjana Choudhary), and Kinhavali (Shelu Dumada) in Dahanu.

The CPI (M) has won 100 seats of the 167 it had contested.