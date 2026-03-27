<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday said criminal action will be taken against those circulating obscene videos of the women victims of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on social media.</p>.<p>“In Kharat case, many more victims are coming forward. Some more FIRs will be filed,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.</p>.Maharashtra: Palghar ‘godman’ booked for rape; complainant mustered courage after Kharat case.<p>The victims have been given full protection, including protection of their identities, Fadnavis said.</p>.<p>Kharat was held on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for the past three years. A probe into the case has uncovered several videos of him exploiting women.</p>.<p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government is probing at least six cases linked to Kharat, including those connected to rape, human sacrifice and black magic.</p>