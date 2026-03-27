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Criminal action against those circulating Kharat victims' videos: Devendra Fadnavis

'In Kharat case, many more victims are coming forward. Some more FIRs will be filed,' Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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