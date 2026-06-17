Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh split buzz as 6-7 MPs eye Shinde camp

<p>Shiv Sena (UBT), a major opposition party in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> is staring at the possibility of another split, with "six to seven" of the party's nine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> MPs reportedly planning to join the ruling Shiv Sena party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>, PTI reported citing sources on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The speculation came after only four MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. While MPs Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil were present in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh joined virtually.</p>.<p>Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Thackeray over the phone, according to party leaders.</p>.<p>A leader from the Shinde camp claimed that "Six to seven MPs are likely to switch sides," and linked the development to a possible elevation of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, within the party. According to the leader, some MPs were unhappy with the prospect of Aditya being given a larger role.</p>.<p>Sources further claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) could make an announcement regarding Aditya on June 19, the 60th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena. The party split in 2022 after a rebellion led by Shinde toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.</p>.'MLAs and MPs come and go but party remains': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut amid 'Operation Tiger' speculations .<p>Amid the speculation, several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were reported to be in the national capital. Sources told PTI that Shinde was also expected to arrive in Delhi late on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Despite the reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders strongly rejected suggestions of a split. Rajya Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">MP Sanjay Raut</a> said a "wrong picture was being painted" and maintained that all parliamentarians remained loyal to the party leadership.</p>.<p>"All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are together and will remain together," Raut told reporters in the Parliament House complex.</p>.<p>Ruling out any immediate threat to the party, he said Shiv Sena (UBT) was capable of dealing with any challenge. Responding to speculation that some MPs could form a separate group, similar to the rebels in the Trinamool Congress, Raut denied any such move.</p>.<p>"The (undivided) Shiv Sena has a legacy of 60 years and a history of agitating for various causes. We have seen many ups and downs in the past. But ours is a cadre-based party. MLAs and MPs come and go, but the party remains," he added.</p><p><em><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong></em></p>