'Crooked politics': Shiv Sena hits out at Pawar, Oppn leaders on reservation row

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjeev Bhor alleged that the Opposition is doing "crooked politics" on the Maratha issue. "Sharad Pawar has always politicised the issue of the Maratha community. Because of him, the reservation status was left dangling. Had Pawar actually wanted and decided, he could have given reservation through the Mandal Commission," Bhor added.

"Earlier reservation was demanded from the then Prime Minister VP Singh. However, only because of Pawar's refusal, the issue of Maratha reservation got stuck in red tape. Now, that they are no longer in power and the party is on the decline, Pawar is in a state of despair," Bhor alleged.

“Wadettiwar is considered an opponent of Maratha reservation…Today, they pretend to stand behind the Maratha community,” he said.

Bhor said the opposition has a history of insulting the Maratha community. “Earlier, through 'Saamana' mouthpiece, Uddhav Thackeray and Danve had criticised people for demanding Maratha reservation. Not just that, when Ashok Chavan was the chief minister, he lathi-charged the workers demanding reservation. Sharad Pawar did not utter a single word on this. The Maratha reservation issue was cancelled when Thackeray was the chief minister,” he said.