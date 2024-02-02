CSMIA registers 87% YOY growth of e-commerce shipments

Pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, automobiles, e-commerce, and perishables comprise major types of goods handled by CSMIA's cargo facility. Among the vast range of products transported on the international fronts, the top three categories encompass automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural cargo. Whereas the domestic front saw top cargo categories as consol cargo, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and post office (PO) mail. These categories reflect the airport's proficiency in handling a diverse range of goods. Notably, CSMIA experienced a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in the total number of ATMs concerning air cargo operations.

The e-commerce boom significantly influenced cargo operations at CSMIA. The festive season of 2023 registered 87 per cent YOY growth of e-commerce shipments. The demand for perishable items has also witnessed a significant uptick. Export Mangoes achieved a record-breaking volume of 4,700 metric tons, demonstrating a remarkable year-over-year growth of 318 per cent. Additionally, overall agricultural products have experienced a notable year-over-year growth of 44 per cent. In a groundbreaking feat, CSMIA also successfully managed its inaugural consignment of frozen ready-to-serve food products, such as Idli and Vada, through specialized va-Q-tec containers to Amsterdam.

The international cargo volumes handled by CSMIA showcased a composition with 55 per cent representing exports and 45 per cent representing imports. Globally, London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Chicago, and Amsterdam emerged as the top 5 International destinations receiving cargo from CSMIA, while on the domestic front, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad held the same distinction.

Notably, Emirates, Qatar, and Cathay Pacific, among the international airlines, along with Indigo, Blue Dart, and Air India as domestic carriers, emerged on the forefront of handling the highest cargo volumes at CSMIA. This further reinforces the airport's strategic position as a key facilitator in both international and domestic airfreight operations.