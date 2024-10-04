CSMIA to conduct annual comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance

<p>Mumbai: As part Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17 October 2024 from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. </p><p>This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA’s annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance.</p>.Rakesh Gangwal buys Southwest Airlines shares worth $108 million. <p>“The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities that ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards. This annual practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus imbibing the safety first approach at the core of airside operations,” a CSMIA spokesperson said. </p><p>Flight schedules have been coordinated well in advance, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure seamless operations and smooth execution of the post-monsoon runway maintenance.</p>