Culture of BJP to circulate fake things: NCP on Sharad Pawar's school leaving certificate terming him OBC

Mumbai: Even as a copy of a certificate showing Sharad Pawar as OBC went viral on the social media platforms, the NCP described it as fake and a childish act.
Pawar’s daughter and NCP Working President Supriya Sule, who is an MP from Baramati and his grandnephew Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, slammed people who were behind the act.
The Pawars are from the Maratha community and the veteran politician, who is a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time Union Minister having handled portfolios like Defence and Agriculture, besides being the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is often referred to as the Maratha-strongman in political circles.
Sule said that the act of circulation of a fake certificate is childish. "It has become a big thing these days to create such fake certificates. It is really childish to circulate such documents and make allegations,” she said.
“The (fake) certificate is in English…When Pawar saheb was studying in class 10, were there English medium schools?,” said Sule.
Rohit Pawar alleged that the BJP was behind the circulation of such fake documents. “It is a culture of the BJP…they don’t know the truth…they circulate fake things…some social media people and troll army of the BJP are behind spreading it…BJP fights for ‘satta’…we fight for ‘satya’…some BJP workers have done it,” he said.