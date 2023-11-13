Culture of BJP to circulate fake things: NCP on Sharad Pawar's school leaving certificate terming him OBC

Mumbai: Even as a copy of a certificate showing Sharad Pawar as OBC went viral on the social media platforms, the NCP described it as fake and a childish act.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP Working President Supriya Sule, who is an MP from Baramati and his grandnephew Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, slammed people who were behind the act.

The Pawars are from the Maratha community and the veteran politician, who is a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time Union Minister having handled portfolios like Defence and Agriculture, besides being the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is often referred to as the Maratha-strongman in political circles.