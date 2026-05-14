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Curbs on officials’ foreign tours, no nod for vehicle rallies: Maharashtra goes on austerity drive

The state has directed the police not to grant permissions for bike rallies, vehicle processions or large motorcades.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra Modiausterity

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