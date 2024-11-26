Curtains down on tumultuous 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

On similar lines, in June-July 2023, the BJP inflicted a blow to the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 resulting in Ajit Pawar taking control of NCP while his uncle now leads NCP (SP).

The five years have been the most tumultuous one with political instability throughout.

The first government lasted for 80 hours, the second involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi and third with Maha Yuti in the saddle for nearly two-and-a-half-years each.

The three CMs that the House witnessed are - Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) for barely 80 hours, Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) for around two-and-a-half-years and incumbent Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), for the remaining two-and-a-half years.