Curtains down on tumultuous 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

On similar lines, in June-July 2023, the BJP inflicted a blow to the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 resulting in Ajit Pawar taking control of NCP while his uncle now leads NCP (SP).
The five years have been the most tumultuous one with political instability throughout.
The first government lasted for 80 hours, the second involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi and third with Maha Yuti in the saddle for nearly two-and-a-half-years each.
The three CMs that the House witnessed are - Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) for barely 80 hours, Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) for around two-and-a-half-years and incumbent Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena), for the remaining two-and-a-half years.
The LOPs in Assembly include Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress).
NCP’s Ajit Pawar created a sort of record in Indian politics by becoming the Deputy CM thrice - of his total five terms as No 2 - during the tenure of the Assembly serving under three different Chief Ministers.
Fadnavis, who was the CM and LOP, was virtually pushed by the BJP high-command to become a Deputy Chief Minister.
The two Speakers that the House saw are Nana Patole (Congress) and Rahul Narvekar (BJP).
Despite the changes in the government, the Deputy Speaker remained unchanged for five years - NCP's Narhari Zirwal.
Interestingly, coinciding with the tenure of the Assembly, the state also saw three Governors - Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Bais and incumbent C P Radhakrishnan.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls took place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP went up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress tried to make their mark. Maha Yuti are currently comfortably poised to win. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faced a challenge after Hemant Soren's arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP, but look set to retain power with its I.N.D.I.A. allies. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
