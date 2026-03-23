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'Custodians of culture' should demand Modi's resignation: Congress hits out at BJP, RSS over Epstein files

The march was stopped by the Nagpur city administration and police at Morris College Square, where the protestors raised slogans against the Central government, the BJP, and the Sangh Parivar.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraRSS

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