<p>Mumbai: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress and Prakash Ambekar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a protest in Nagpur on Monday, seeking clarity from the Centre over the Epstein Files controversy. They also called upon the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, to seek the prime minister's resignation. </p><p>Besides, they hit out at the government over its response to the West Asia crisis. </p><p>The protest march began at Samvidhan Square and was intended to proceed to the RSS headquarters. However, the march was stopped by the Nagpur city administration and police at Morris College Square, where they raised slogans against the Central government, the BJP, and the Sangh Parivar.</p><p>“The RSS and Mohan Bhagwat should answer whether selling out the country's interests constitutes Modi's patriotism? Enslaving the country entirely from economic, social, and political perspectives—is this what you call your nationalism?,” asked Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution of India. </p>.Centre for Excellence in Lunar Exploration to be established in Maharashtra's Lonar.<p>“The Prime Minister’s name appearing in the Epstein Files is extremely serious; the RSS, which thinks of itself as a custodian of culture, should ask Modi to resign,” said Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal. </p><p>“The appearance of Modi’s name in the Epstein files—described as a deeply disturbing and disgraceful document that has tarnished humanity—is extremely serious. Across the world, individuals whose names have surfaced in the Epstein files have resigned, and some have even been arrested. However, no action has been taken in India so far. Modi himself has said that he became Prime Minister because of the RSS… Since the RSS consistently speaks about culture and morality, it should, on those very grounds, demand Modi’s resignation,” said Sapkal, a former MLA. </p><p>“Iran has always supported India by taking a stance against Islamic countries on the Kashmir issue and has stated that Kashmir is an integral part of India and have supported India. There is a shortage of gas in the country. Iran has sent two ships to the Strait of Hormuz, and Modi is saying that we will bring those ships back. There are 17 ships stuck there,” said Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-term Rajya Sabha MP.</p><p>Sapkal said that after the names Modi and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri surfaced in the Epstein files, the Prime Minister had “bowed” before the United States. “Under this pressure, he claimed, trade agreements were signed that weakened India. He also alleged that while gas cylinder prices are rising in the country, Modi has remained silent and has also been absent from Parliament. The lack of action despite the alleged mention in the Epstein files, he said, reflects a sense of impunity,” said Sapkal.</p><p>Ambedkar said that the central government is functioning under pressure from the United States. He claimed that the US has imposed an 18% tariff on Indian goods, while American goods face zero tariffs in India, calling it a conspiracy to weaken the country. </p><p>Referring again to the Epstein files, he said that the mention of Modi’s name puts India’s dignity at stake. He also questioned why India appears to be yielding when countries like Canada do not bow to US pressure. He demanded that the RSS chief seek an explanation from Modi within 15 days. </p>