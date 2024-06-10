Customs seize used laptops, computer parts worth Rs 4.11 crore at Nhava Sheva

Mumbai: The Customs department seized 4,600 used laptops and more than 1,000 computer parts of various brands worth Rs 4.11 crore in Nhava Sheva, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (Import) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) recently seized the electronic goods from a consignment from UAE, the official said.

The seized laptops and 1,546 CPUs, worth Rs 4.11 crore, were imported from UAE while the supplier was based in Hong Kong, he said.