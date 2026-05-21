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Homeindiamaharashtra

Cyprus offers to become 'launchpad' for Indian companies seeking avenues in Europe

To take the vision ahead, he announced the setting up of a Cyprus Trade Centre in Mumbai from September 1 this year.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsIndiaMaharashtraNarendra ModiTradeCyprus

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