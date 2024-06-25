Damage to Banganga Tank steps kicks up political row in Maharashtra

“The steps leading up to Banganga Lake were damaged by a bulldozer during the repair and cleaning work. We are always committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai's historical heritage. The site will soon be restored to its former state,” said Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is an MLA from Malabar Hill.

“I contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar directing the police to file an FIR against the contractor responsible. We have ordered the blacklisting of the contractor,” he said, adding that the BMC and ASI has been asked to complete the repairs in 72 hours.

Lodha also ordered the establishment of a committee by BMC officials to investigate the entire incident. This committee will submit a report within the next 15 days.

The Banganga precinct is the oldest continuously inhabited site in the financial capital of Mumbai, dating back to the 9th century.

At the heart of the precinct lies a natural freshwater stepped tank, called Banganga.

The Banganga Tank is mentioned in the ancient Hindu texts of Ramayana and Skanda Purana and has a rich cultural significance. According to a legend, Lord Ram and his brother Laxman, visited the area on their way to rescue his wife Sita from Ravana, the king of Lanka. Lord Ram shot an arrow (Baan) into the ground when he felt thirsty. At the site where the arrow hit the ground, a natural spring burst out. The spring is said to be a tributary of the holy river Ganga. Hence, the name “Baan – Ganga”.

The tank is surrounded by Religious Shrines, Samadhis (Memorials), Dharmashalas (Pilgrim rest-houses), Deepsthambhs (Pillars of lamps), and other heritage structures.