Damage to Banganga Tank steps kicks up political row in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, steps of the Banganga Tank, dating back to several centuries, were damaged while undertaking desolating works.
The development has come as a shocker to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Meanwhile, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the repair work.
The Banganga Tank located in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai is mentioned in the ancient Hindu texts of Ramayana and Skanda Purana and has a rich cultural and religious significance associated with Lord Ram.
At same time, the act has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra.
“This is shocking and the contractor must be arrested right away by the regime. Is this a kind of a revenge by the BJP for every seat lost by them, connected to Lord Ram? The Ayodhya temple (inaugurated in a hurry with political gains in sight) has roof leakage and no drainage system, and now Banganga talao being damaged by the regime and its contractors?,” asked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who is from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena too expressed concern over the incident. “The BMC has been plundered as an ATM for almost 3 decades. We will not tolerate BMC’s misgovernance,” he said.
“The steps leading up to Banganga Lake were damaged by a bulldozer during the repair and cleaning work. We are always committed to preserving and conserving Mumbai's historical heritage. The site will soon be restored to its former state,” said Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is an MLA from Malabar Hill.
“I contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar directing the police to file an FIR against the contractor responsible. We have ordered the blacklisting of the contractor,” he said, adding that the BMC and ASI has been asked to complete the repairs in 72 hours.
Lodha also ordered the establishment of a committee by BMC officials to investigate the entire incident. This committee will submit a report within the next 15 days.
The Banganga precinct is the oldest continuously inhabited site in the financial capital of Mumbai, dating back to the 9th century.
At the heart of the precinct lies a natural freshwater stepped tank, called Banganga.
The Banganga Tank is mentioned in the ancient Hindu texts of Ramayana and Skanda Purana and has a rich cultural significance. According to a legend, Lord Ram and his brother Laxman, visited the area on their way to rescue his wife Sita from Ravana, the king of Lanka. Lord Ram shot an arrow (Baan) into the ground when he felt thirsty. At the site where the arrow hit the ground, a natural spring burst out. The spring is said to be a tributary of the holy river Ganga. Hence, the name “Baan – Ganga”.
The tank is surrounded by Religious Shrines, Samadhis (Memorials), Dharmashalas (Pilgrim rest-houses), Deepsthambhs (Pillars of lamps), and other heritage structures.