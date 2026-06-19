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Data centre boom faces climate reality as India emerges as risk hotspot

India ranks 11th globally in terms of physical climate risk exposure for planned data centres.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsAritificial Intelligence

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