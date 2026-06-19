Data centre boom faces climate reality as India emerges as risk hotspot

<p>Mumbai: Even as India positions itself as one of the world's fastest-growing destinations for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Artificial%20Intelligence">artificial intelligence (AI)</a> and data centre investments, a new global study has flagged a less discussed challenge — climate risk.</p><p>India ranks 11th globally in terms of physical climate risk exposure for planned data centres.</p><p>A report released by global risk consultancy XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative) has found that several Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, rank among the world's most vulnerable locations for climate-related operational disruptions to planned data centres, particularly from extreme heat.</p><p>The report, <em>2026 Global Analysis of Planned Data Centres for Physical Climate Risk and Resilience</em>, assessed 2,595 planned data centres worldwide and examined how climate hazards could affect infrastructure, operations, insurability and long-term viability.</p><p>The findings come at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented expansion in digital infrastructure, driven by AI adoption, cloud computing, data localisation requirements and growing demand for digital services. Industry estimates suggest India could attract billions of dollars in fresh investments in data centres over the next decade.</p><p>While discussions around data centres have largely focused on their high energy consumption and water requirements, the XDI study argues that physical climate risk is rapidly becoming an equally critical factor.</p><p>"The question is no longer simply where the next generation of digital infrastructure gets built, but whether those assets can remain operational, insurable and economically resilient over their intended life," said Dr Karl Mallon, Founder and Head of Science and Technology at XDI.</p><p>The report identifies extreme heat as one of the biggest emerging operational risks. In countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia, more than 75 per cent of planned data centre assets analysed were classified as facing high operational disruption risk from heat stress.</p>.Artificial Intelligence to be Included in School Education from Class 8 to 12: CM Dr. Yadav.<p>For India, the warning is particularly relevant. The country has witnessed recurring heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius across several regions this summer. Cooling systems account for a substantial share of data centre operating costs, and rising temperatures could significantly increase energy demand while raising the risk of outages.</p><p>The study also highlights a frequently overlooked vulnerability — indirect climate risks. A data centre's resilience depends not only on the facility itself but also on the stability of power grids, telecommunications networks, water supplies, transport links and supply chains. Any disruption to these interconnected systems can affect operations even if the facility itself remains intact.</p><p>Globally, 154 of the 2,595 planned data centres assessed were categorised as high risk in 2026 under low-resilience construction standards. South Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia recorded the highest concentration of climate-risk exposure, with risks projected to rise sharply by the end of the century under a high-emissions scenario.</p><p>For India, the report serves as a reminder that the country's digital infrastructure ambitions will increasingly need to be aligned with climate resilience planning. Experts say future investments may require more rigorous site selection, climate-proof engineering standards and resilient energy and water infrastructure if India's data centre boom is to remain sustainable in a warming world.</p>