Mumbai dating scam: Men forced to foot hefty nightclub bill after date 'abruptly' leaves

Men in Mumbai are falling prey to dating scams where they are left to pay hefty amount of bills at night clubs ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000 after their date 'abruptly' leaves.

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj shared the pictures on her X handle showing the bills of 'The Godfather Club' in Andheri West of Mumbai. The caption in the post mentioned that this scam is happening every day and around 10 men fall victim to the scam on daily basis.

The scam involves women connecting with the victims through dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Happn and QuackQuack. They then lure the men for a meetup at the expensive nightclub.

After meeting up, the women order costly food items, and they 'abruptly' leave the club. The men then left alone are forced to pay the bill. The most common items ordered by the women were drinks, hookah and fireshot, the post revealed.

The post on X shows four bills totalling Rs 22,082, Rs 39,949, Rs 48,996 and Rs 61,743. All the bills are from the same club, called 'The Godfather'.