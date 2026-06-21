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Day 3 of Mumbai BEST bus strike: Services hit; 100 buses deployed for NEET students

BEST's permanent and temporary staff as well as most of the employees of wet-lease operators have been participating in the strike.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraNEETStrikebus strike

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