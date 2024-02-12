'Day not far when BJP president will hail from Congress,' says Uddhav after Ashok Chavan's surprise exit

"Yesterday, he was here discussing political matters, and today he has left the party. Will Chavan, like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, now lay claim to the party symbol? Anything is possible in this country," queried Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT).

"Adarsh Scam is no longer a scam. The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam is no longer a scam, Maharashtra Sadan scam is no longer a scam. Why? Because these ‘scamsters’ are now in 'Bhrashtachari Jodo Party', aka BJP," stated Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha member of Shiv Sena (UBT).

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar remarked, "At a time when there is a genuine need to stand up for an ideology, senior leaders are forsaking the very political principles they have upheld all their lives and aligning with the BJP. This is truly unfortunate. As these attempts to fragment parties persist, the true battle for identity and ideology will need to be waged by the common people, and they are prepared for it."

Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil remarked, "We lack auxiliary bodies like the ED, CBI, and IT to liaise with senior leaders. In the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the people will deliver a lesson to the BJP."