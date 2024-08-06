Dead body found in luggage during check at Mumbai station; cops arrest 2

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two people for carrying a dead body stuffed inside a suitcase after committing the murder, ANI reported.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were conducting a luggage-checking operation when they found the body.

Upon interrogation, it was found that the murder took place in the area under Pydhonie Police Station limits.

The two accused have been identified as Jai Praveen Chavda and Shivjeet Surendra Singh and a case has been registered.

One of the accused was arrested during the luggage check, but the other who had escaped from the spot was later held from Ulhasnagar, Pydhonie Police said.

More to follow...