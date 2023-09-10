Death-row convict in Kopardi gang-rape & murder case dies by suicide

A death-row convict in the sensational July 2016 Kopardi gang-rape and murder of a minor girl died by suicide on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Babulal Shinde alias Pappu (32), convict no, C-17744.

Jitendra was found hanging in his cell in the prison.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The Yerawada Central Jail authorities have confirmed the incident.