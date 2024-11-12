Death threats to Shah Rukh Khan: Mumbai police detain one suspect

<p>The Mumbai police on Tuesday detained a suspect in relation to the death threats made against Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shah-rukh-khan">Shah Rukh Khan</a>, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1856190756027068796">reported</a>.</p>.<p>The suspect, from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, is currently being questioned by police.</p>.<p>The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. </p><p>“The Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior Mumbai police official had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/shah-rukh-khan-death-threat-mumbai-police-summons-raipur-lawyer-3266644">said</a>.<br></p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>