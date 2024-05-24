Death toll rises to 9 in Thane chemical factory blast; owners booked for culpable homicide

Thane: The death toll in the chemical factory blast in Maharashtra’s Thane district rose to nine with the discovery of one more body from the accident site, officials said on Friday.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the owners of the unit, Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the death toll has risen to nine and it might go up as they suspect more bodies are lying on the premises of the devastated factory. “The debris is being cleared,” said the official.

He said 64 persons, including many women from the factories in the vicinity, were injured and are being treated in at least six different hospitals. AIMS hospital in Dombivli is treating two dozen patients, he said.