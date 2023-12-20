Decision on caste census after taking opinion of all sections of society: CM Shinde

Shinde, who forged an alliance with the BJP last year to form government in the state, said, "We visit Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir every year during the winter session. I feel at peace and get energy and inspiration after coming here. That is why we come here."

To a query on politics over Hindutva, Shinde said, "There is no politics behind us coming over here."

The CM said his government has been formed on the ideology of Hindutva and the ideology of (Shiv Sena's late founder) Balasaheb Thackeray.