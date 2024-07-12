Default imprisonment of a convict over inability to pay fine amounts to travesty of justice: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has ordered the release of a man, who was in jail even after completing his sentence due to his inability to pay the fine, noting that to make him undergo the entire default sentence would amount to “travesty of justice”.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande in a judgment of June 27, a copy of which was made available on Friday, said the man has to be released forthwith to “prevent the abuse of process of law”.

The court ordered the immediate release of the man, who continued to be in jail even after serving the sentence handed to him. He was undergoing the default sentence for not being able to pay the fine the trial court had imposed on him.