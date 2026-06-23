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Defected MPs 'sold themselves', alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve

Six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members officially crossed over to the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday, formalising another split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction after 2022.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena (UBT)

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