Defected MPs 'sold themselves', alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged that the six MPs who switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena "sold themselves" and were lured, dismissing their claims of lack of development funds as false.</p>.<p>Six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members officially crossed over to the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday, formalising another split in the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction after 2022.</p>.<p>The MPs who crossed over are: Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi).</p>.Rising temperatures in Maharashtra: Schools in Latur, Nanded shift to morning classes.<p>Some of them claimed the switch to the ruling side would help bring major development projects to their constituencies.</p>.<p>"All six MPs who left us and joined Eknath Shinde have sold themselves. Their claim that they were not getting development funds is false and inaccurate," Danve alleged.</p>.<p>"The details of their deal with Shinde will come out soon," the Sena (UBT) leader told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.</p>.<p>Asked about three Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators remaining absent from a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, Danve said another meeting of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has been scheduled and all MLAs would be present.</p>.<p>"We have already said that there will be another meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi tomorrow and all the MLAs will be present there," he said.</p>.<p>During the switch over by six MPs on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Kiran Pawaskar remarked that the party was "not a daycare" while referring to an old appeal by Sena founder Bal Thackeray to take care of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.</p>.<p>Asked about the comments, Danve said Pawaskar rose in the party due to the blessings of the late Shiv Sena founder.</p>.<p>"Pawaskar became what he is today because of the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena. Shinde should remove him for making such insulting remarks against the party," he said.</p>.<p>On reports that the Shinde-led Sena is scouting for land to build its own party office, Danve said no new structure could match the sanctity of the original Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar area.</p>.<p>"The new building can never be as sacred as the original Shiv Sena Bhavan for real Shiv Sainiks. A traitors' building will never command the same respect as the original," he added. </p>