Defence manufacturing gets a boost as Shree Refrigerations opens new facility in Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: In a sign of the deepening indigenisation of India's defence supply chain, defence-focused refrigeration and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/shree-refrigerations-limited-secures-defence-orders-reiterates-strong-growth-outlook-3888892"> Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL)</a> on Saturday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Karad in Maharashtra, aimed at strengthening domestic capabilities in critical naval and strategic systems.</p><p>The facility was inaugurated by Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy, who said investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure are vital for building a robust indigenous defence ecosystem in line with the Government's <em>Atmanirbhar Bharat</em> vision.</p><p>Spread across more than six acres, the new unit significantly expands SRL's production capacity and comes at a time when India is increasingly focusing on reducing dependence on imported defence equipment and components. The plant houses advanced manufacturing technologies, including robotic welding, laser cutting and automated bending systems, while integrating key processes such as shot blasting and painting under one roof.</p>.Shree Refrigerations Limited secures defence orders; reiterates strong growth outlook.<p>The expansion adds nearly 50,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, with scope for a further 50,000 sq ft as future demand grows. The facility has also been developed in accordance with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) standards.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Sivakumar underlined that a strong domestic manufacturing base is essential for sustaining long-term growth in the defence and marine sectors.</p><p>"Strengthening indigenous industrial capabilities is critical for national security and self-reliance. Facilities such as these help create a resilient domestic supply chain while supporting India's strategic and technological ambitions," he said.</p><p>SRL has emerged as a key supplier of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems for the Indian Navy and other strategic sectors. </p><p>While SRL has over three decades of experience in refrigeration technologies, it pivoted towards defence manufacturing less than a decade ago and has since expanded rapidly.</p><p>SRL Chairman and Managing Director R.G. Shende said the new facility marks an important milestone in the company's growth journey and aligns with the broader national push for domestic manufacturing.</p><p>"The immediate focus will be on improving operational efficiency, strengthening the supply chain and reducing manufacturing turnaround time. The project will also generate local employment and contribute to the development of the regional manufacturing ecosystem," he said.</p>.Maharashtra signs MoU with Cleveland Clinic-led consortium for $1.2 billion Navi Mumbai MediCity.<p>The expansion reflects a larger trend within India's defence industry, where private-sector companies are increasingly investing in specialised manufacturing capabilities as the government seeks to raise domestic defence production and exports.</p><p>Industry observers say the new Karad facility underscores how specialised engineering firms are becoming integral to India's evolving military-industrial base, supplying critical climate-control, refrigeration and support systems for naval platforms, strategic infrastructure and indigenous defence programmes.</p>