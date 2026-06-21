Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Defence manufacturing gets a boost as Shree Refrigerations opens new facility in Maharashtra

The expansion adds nearly 50,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, with scope for a further 50,000 sq ft as future demand grows.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 03:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us