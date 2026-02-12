<p>Nanded: Like lakhs of other students across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, Suraj Shivraj Ubale is appearing for the state board's Class 12 examinations that began from Tuesday.</p><p>The only difference is that he is writing his papers using his feet; he has no hands.</p><p>He had the option of using a scribe, but he decided to write his papers himself, said his parents.</p><p>Ubale, resident of Gadegaon village, is appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam at Shri Shivaji College in Kandhar town of the district.</p>.CBSE to implement 'on screen marking' for class 12 board exams from 2026.<p>On the first day, he left other candidates and supervisers stunned when he calmly balanced himself on his seat, gripped a pen between his toes, and started writing the English paper.</p><p>Deputy tehsildar Urmila Kulkarni, centre superintendent Ashok Varpade, principal Murlidhar Ghorband and other officials expressed admiration for his resilience.</p><p>"My son has been differently-abled since birth. He eats with his feet. His feet are his hands. He scored 64 per cent in his Class 10 exams....His struggle is an inspiration to society and I am proud of him," said Suraj's father Shivraj Ubale.</p><p>"He could have taken a writer for the exam, but he chose to overcome his disability with dignity and courage. His determination is truly commendable," said principal Ghorband.</p>