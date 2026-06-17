Delayed monsoon: Marathwada stares at another season of water stress

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Marathwada faces severe water scarcity due to delayed monsoon and climate vulnerabilities, risking another agrarian crisis.
Key points
• Delayed monsoon impact
Marathwada's delayed southwest monsoon threatens acute water shortages, with reservoir levels depleting rapidly and rainfall remaining below normal.
• Agrarian distress rise
The region grapples with recurring droughts, crop failures, and over 3,000 farmer suicides in three years, deepening economic and social pressures.
• Water management crisis
Water tanker dependence has doubled in a month, while Jayakwadi reservoir water is reserved exclusively for drinking, highlighting severe resource strain.
• Climate vulnerability
Climate change is altering rainfall patterns, reducing groundwater recharge and increasing pressure on reservoirs and wells, exacerbating long-term risks.
• Need for sustainable solutions
Experts emphasise long-term measures like water conservation, climate-resilient agriculture, and sustainable groundwater management to address recurring crises.
Key statistics
244
Villages dependent on water tankers
413
Tankers deployed for water supply
Over 3,000
Farmer suicides in three years
1,329
Wells acquired for emergency supply
More than doubled (119 to 244)
Month-on-month increase in tanker-dependent villages
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 17 June 2026, 05:11 IST