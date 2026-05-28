'Demolition threat looms over' Savarkar Sadan: Right-wing protests, demands national monument status for historic residence

<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinayak-damodar-veer-savarkar">Vinayak Damodar Savarkar</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu-janajagruti-samiti">Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS)</a> and several right-wing organisations staged a protest at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dadar">Dadar</a> on Thursday, demanding that the government acquire and preserve “Savarkar Sadan” at Shivaji Park as a national monument.</p>.<p>The protest comes amid concerns among Veer Savarkar's followers that the historic residence could face redevelopment pressure from the builder lobby.</p>.<p>“A grave threat of demolition looms over Savarkar Sadan, which is historically linked to one of the most prominent figures of India’s freedom movement,” said Sunil Ghanwat, State Coordinator of HJS for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>The issue once again highlights the growing debate in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> over redevelopment versus conservation of politically and historically significant properties in the city, particularly in prime residential localities where land values have sharply increased.</p>.<p>During the agitation, HJS leaders questioned why structures linked to controversial historical figures continued to receive protection while Savarkar’s residence remained outside the state’s protected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heritage">heritage</a> framework.</p>.<p>District Coordinator Govind Bhardwaj said, “It is unfortunate that in independent India, Jinnah House remains protected while Savarkar Sadan faces the threat of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/demolition">demolition</a>.”</p>.<p>The organisation urged both the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> and Central governments to acquire the property on the lines of memorial projects developed for other national leaders.</p>.<p>According to the HJS, Savarkar resided at Savarkar Sadan for nearly four decades between 1938 and 1966, making it an important site associated with India’s political and ideological history.</p>.Savarkar Sadan not 100 years old, can't be centrally protected: ASI tells Bombay HC.<p>The organisation also pointed out that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brihanmumbai-municipal-corporation">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)</a> had recommended inclusion of the structure in Mumbai’s heritage list as early as 2010 and forwarded the proposal to the Urban Development Department. However, no final decision has been taken in the last 15 years.</p>.<p>HJS leaders alleged that the delay had created scope for commercial redevelopment interests to target the property.</p>.<p>“The government must intervene immediately to protect Savarkar Sadan and convert it into a national monument with a museum, research centre and digital archive dedicated to Savarkar’s life and writings,” Ghanwat said.</p>.<p>The organisation noted that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra had publicly honoured Savarkar in recent years through initiatives such as naming the Andaman airport after him, installing his portrait in Parliament and issuing a commemorative coin.</p>.<p>The protest ended with a warning that a statewide agitation would be launched if steps were not taken to preserve the structure.</p>