Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Demolition threat looms over' Savarkar Sadan: Right-wing protests, demands national monument status for historic residence

HJS leaders questioned why structures linked to controversial historical figures continued to receive protection while Savarkar’s residence remained outside the state’s protected heritage framework.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsprotestMaharashtraVeer Savarkarright-wingNationalHindu Janajagruti Samiti

Follow us on :

Follow Us