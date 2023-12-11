Derailed wagons of goods train removed from Kasara accident spot; restoration work under way

Mumbai: A day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site, officials said on Monday.

Restoration work on the route was under way, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The seven loaded wagons of the goods train derailed between Kasara, nearly 125 km from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected.