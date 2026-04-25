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Devendra Fadnavis had a 'secret meeting' with Uddhav Thackeray? Maharashtra CM clarifies

The rumours surfaced amid the upcoming biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 11:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayDevendra Fadnavis

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