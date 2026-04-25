Devendra Fadnavis had a 'secret meeting' with Uddhav Thackeray? Maharashtra CM clarifies

<p>Mumbai: Political circles in Maharashtra were abuzz with speculation about a late-night “secret meeting” between Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/cm-devendra-fadnavis-launches-godanarmada-jal-yatra-vows-drought-free-maharashtra-3980655">Devendra Fadnavis </a>and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. However, the BJP leader issued a strong denial on Saturday, saying no such meeting took place.</p><p>“If I have to meet Uddhav Thackeray, there is no need to do so secretly. It can be done openly. There is nothing between us that requires hiding. No such meeting has taken place,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nashik district.</p><p>He alleged that false information was being deliberately circulated and warned of action against those spreading it. “Some people are deliberately spreading false news. Action will be taken against such fake news accounts,” said Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.</p><p>Senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar echoed the sentiment. “Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray are leaders of their respective parties. There is absolutely no need for clandestine meetings. If they wish to meet, they will do so openly,” he said.</p><p>The rumours surfaced amid the upcoming biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.</p><p>The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)—is keen on fielding Thackeray, a former Chief Minister, for a return to the Council.</p>.TCS Nashik case: Will bust entire module, none to be spared, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>However, going by the current numbers, the MVA is likely to secure only one of the nine vacant seats, if all goes as planned. The electoral college consists of the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.</p><p>The nine members set to retire on May 13 are Sanjay Kenekar, Neelam Gorhe, Uddhav Thackeray, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Amol Mitkari, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Rajesh Rathod and Shashikant Shinde.</p><p>In a related development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of indulging in “party-breaking politics” and misusing institutions.</p><p>“The BJP is like ‘Bakasura’ reborn—it keeps consuming everything, breaking parties and people, but will eventually meet the same fate as the demon,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai, invoking a metaphor from Indian mythology.</p>