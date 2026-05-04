Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Tech-Wari 2.0'; says common man our 'Vitthal'

Highlighting rapid technological changes, the Chief Minister said literacy has evolved from basic education to internet use and now to artificial intelligence (AI).
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us