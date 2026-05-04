Devendra Fadnavis launches 'Tech-Wari 2.0'; says common man our 'Vitthal'

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said his government is implementing fast tracked roadmap for citizen centric governance with focus on making administration more efficient and accessible.</p>.<p>The ultimate purpose of technology is to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens. he said while launching 'Tech-Wari 2.0'.</p>.Effective implementation of plans crucial to make Maharashtra leader in per capita income: Fadnavis.<p>"The common man is our 'Vitthal', and Tech-Wari is meant to serve them. The state is implementing a fast-tracked roadmap for citizen-centric governance through the initiative, with a focus on making administration more efficient and accessible using technology," he said.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration of 'Maharashtra Training Week' at Mantralaya, Fadnavis said governance must go beyond technology and include human sensitivity, mental health, self-reflection, and the ability to handle criticism.</p>.<p>Highlighting rapid technological changes, the Chief Minister said literacy has evolved from basic education to internet use and now to artificial intelligence (AI).</p>.<p>Urging officials to embrace technology, the CM said 80-90 per cent of work patterns could change in the next 1,000 days due to AI.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said 'Tech-Wari 2.0' provides an opportunity for continuous learning, self-development, and building a modern outlook among government employees.</p>.<p>Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the initiative focuses on both analytical and creative development, combining technology training with activities promoting mental well-being.</p>.<p>"Around 6,000 employees are participating physically in the programme, while over 9 lakh employees will attend sessions online. The five-day training includes topics such as digital governance, data protection, quantum computing, generative AI, cybersecurity, and ethics," an official release said.</p>.<p>An AI agent named 'Vasudev' also interacted with participants during the event, and frontline staff were honoured. </p>