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Devendra Fadnavis proposes creation of special rail freight corridor to link ports with Samruddhi Expressway

The CM said he discussed the proposal with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was also present at the event.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsDevendra Fadnavis

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