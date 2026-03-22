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DGP monitoring probe into rape case against self-styled godman, no one will be spared: Fadnavis

Fadnavis further said that while efforts are underway to politicise this case, people who have evidence to support their allegations should come forward and cooperate with the police.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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