Dharavi job fair receives good response; 150 applicants given job offers

Mumbai: The first-ever Dharavi job fair has received a good response with 1,800 aspirants walking in for direct interviews at the event.

While 150 of them were able to bag job offers, 350 have been selected for final evaluation. The average starting salary offered was between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. Some aspirants have got packages of up to Rs 40,000 per month, which will provide a much-needed boost towards achieving financial stability for their families.

57 companies took part at the job fair, which was jointly organised by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and Adani Group and employment and skill training entity Sapio Analytics.