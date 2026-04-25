<p>Mumbai: A major controversy erupted in Maharashtra after religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri claimed that the iconic Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj offered his kingdom to philosopher, poet, mystic and spiritual master Samarth Ramdas and asked Indians to have four children, dedicating one to the RSS. </p><p>A preacher, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the head of Bageshwar Dham Balaji Temple at Chhatrarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman.</p>.Video of Dhirendra Shastri arriving in Raipur in govt aircraft, cop touching his feet sparks row.<p>Dhirendra Shastri’s comments came during the Bharat Durga Shaktisthal and Dharma Sabha at Jamtha in Nagpur which was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. </p><p>"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, after being fatigued from multiple battles towards the end of his life, wanted to give the administration of the Maratha kingdom to Saint Ramdas Swami,” he said. </p><p>Speaking on the RSS, he said: “Whenever a disaster strikes across India, people flee for their lives, but every single worker of our RSS save lives and work. Indians must have four children and give one to the RSS. So that it can be useful in saving others.” </p><p>In Nashik, when Fadnavis was asked about the comments, he distanced away from it. </p><p>On the statement on Shivaji Maharaj-Swami Samarth, he said: “In the historical records or books available to us, there is no such examples. Stories about great personalities often evolve differently over time. Like in the case of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, various folk versions exist in different regions”.</p><p>On giving one child to RSS, the CM said: “Such statements must be understood in proper context. The intention behind what was said was that the organisation has preserved and revived Hindu and Sanatan culture. That is why it was said that one child from a family should be associated with that organisation.”</p><p>The opposition parties, however, slammed Dhirendra Shastri. </p><p>NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said: ‘This is utterly infuriating. Even before this, this he and some of his associates had spewed venom regarding Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli, and the entire saint tradition. By repeatedly making such statements, isn't there a one-point agenda being carried out to mock Maharashtra's saint tradition, the history of the Chhatrapatis, the thoughts of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, and thereby diminish the importance of these great souls…what is more concerning that such comments were made before the leaders of the State. He should never be seen in Maharashtra again; otherwise, it will cost both him and the government dearly.”</p>.Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri at her residence.<p>AICC national secretary Sachin Sawant said: “Dhirendra Shastri comes to the RSS platform and lectures us on who Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was! These people don't even know the present, and they're going to teach us history. It's an outright lie that Shivray grew tired and handed over the kingdom to Ramdas Swami—and this is being spouted from the RSS platform. This is an insult to the Maharaj's legacy. In the first place, did Ramdas Swami and the Maharaj even meet? That's up for debate. The Manuvadi BJP has a conspiracy to rewrite Chhatrapati Shivray's history, and that's exactly the rhetoric this Bageshwar Baba is part of it.” </p><p>“This Bageshwar Baba went even further with his nonsense—he said, "Have four kids and give one to the RSS; then how are you supposed to raise and educate the other three? Explain that too." Fine, but the ones preaching this and providing the platform for it are all sworn celibates! If you're going to preach something, put it into practice starting with yourself first. In the matter of insulting the Maharaj and giving recognition to such people, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must personally apologize to Maharashtra—that's our demand,” added Sawant. </p>