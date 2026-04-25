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Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s statement on Shivaji Maharaj in Nagpur sparks controversy

“This Bageshwar Baba went even further with his nonsense," said AICC national secretary Sachin Sawant.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 13:29 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:29 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNagpurChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

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