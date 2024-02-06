JOIN US
maharashtra

Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 09:13 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country and a 'saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship'.

Addressing the party workers at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai, the former state chief minister said that 'dictatorship cannot be an option' and it should be uprooted.

Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country which will be to overthrow dictatorship, he said.

"A saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship. Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but where is the option," Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.

"Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted," he added.

Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said there is no relation between Mann ki Baat and Jan ki Baat.

Mann ki Baat is a radio show addressed by PM Modi every month.

(Published 06 February 2024, 09:13 IST)
