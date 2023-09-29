Did not get a house because I was Marathi: Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde

Amid the raging issue of a Marathi woman being denied space in a Gujarati-community dominated housing complex, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said that she too had faced problems in finding a house in Mumbai after she left the government accommodation.

Pankaja is the daughter of BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, a former Deputy Chief Minister and ex-union minister and niece of late Pramod Mahajan, a BJP stalwart and former central minister.

Pankaja, a former BJP MLA and ex-Rural Development Minister, posted a video on Instagram narrating her experience.