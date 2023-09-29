Did not get a house because I was Marathi: Maharashtra BJP leader Pankaja Munde

Amid the raging issue of a Marathi woman being denied space in a Gujarati-community dominated housing complex, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said that she too had faced problems in finding a house in Mumbai after she left the government accommodation.
Pankaja is the daughter of BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, a former Deputy Chief Minister and ex-union minister and niece of late Pramod Mahajan, a BJP stalwart and former central minister.
Pankaja, a former BJP MLA and ex-Rural Development Minister, posted a video on Instagram narrating her experience.
"When a girl says in distress that Marathi people are not given homes here, that Marathi people are not welcome here, it is heartbreaking. Because when I had to leave government accommodations and find a home for myself, I also had this experience in many places. I have also come across people who said that we don't provide homes to Marathi people here,” Pankaja said.
She went on to add: “People of all languages live in a city like Mumbai. This is the beauty of Mumbai, but it is very sad for someone not to get a house. Why is permission required to give houses to people from other states and castes in any state of the country?”