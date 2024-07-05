Didn’t change parties, graft allegations against me were never proved: Ajit Pawar

In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti bagged just 17 of the state’s 48 seats, with the BJP’s tally coming down to nine from the 23 (it won in 2019). While the Sena got 9 seats, NCP won only 1. By contrast, the MVA – bloc of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – won 30 seats.