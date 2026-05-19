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Homeindiamaharashtra

Diesel boats at Gateway of India to go electric under govt scheme, says Nitish Rane

Nitesh Rane said the initiative is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation and a greener environment.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGateway of Indiadieselboats

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