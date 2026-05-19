Diesel boats at Gateway of India to go electric under govt scheme, says Nitish Rane

<p>Mumbai: In a major green initiative, the Maharashtra government will gradually convert diesel-powered boats operating at the iconic Gateway of India into electric vessels, state Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Partnering with Mumbai District Central Co-operative Bank to fund the conversion project, the government will prioritise 25 beneficiaries in the initial phase and aim to modernise the traditional fleet of the Koli community.</p>.2019 mud attack on engineer: Nitesh Rane convicted, jailed for one-month; allowed to approach higher courts.<p>"Currently, 97 licensed wooden boats operate in the Gateway of India area and boat owners spend up to Rs 1 lakh per month on diesel. There is a need to implement a special scheme to convert passenger and fishing boats into electric boats to promote eco-friendly tourism and reduce the expenses of boat owners," Rane said during a meeting with the bank's chairman and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar.</p>.<p>The minister said the initiative is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation and a greener environment.</p>.<p>"Electric boats cost anywhere between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 6 crore. The bank should prepare a separate policy to provide special low-interest loans to fisheries co-operative societies, private boat owners, individual beneficiaries and associations," he said.</p>.Maharashtra to establish a water system to meet needs of Mumbai Metropolitan Region .<p>If individuals are allowed to become members of co-operative societies or form independent institutions, it will become easier for them to avail themselves of various government schemes and subsidies, he said.</p>.<p>Rane stated that 25 beneficiaries would be given priority in the initial phase of the project.</p>.<p>The initiative is expected to modernise Mumbai's traditional Koli community while promoting green environment, fuel savings and modern water tourism, MLC Darekar said. </p>