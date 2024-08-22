Home
india maharashtra

Different kind of daring: History-sheeter breaks into 15 houses in Mumbai police colony, arrested

He was also wanted in at least eight cases of house break-in in Kurla, Antop Hill and Dindoshi.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 04:36 IST

Mumbai: A history-sheeter was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly committing thefts at 15 houses in Mahim Police Colony here, an official said.

Kamaruddin Shaikh, the accused, gained entry by breaking the locks of police quarters between 1 to 4 am on Saturday and stole silver idols worth Rs 13,000, he said.

He was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. He was also wanted in at least eight cases of house break-in in Kurla, Antop Hill and Dindoshi, the official said.

Published 22 August 2024, 04:36 IST
India News Mumbai Maharashtra Crime

